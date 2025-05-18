VIDEO: LAPD motorcycle officer injured in DTLA freeway crash

The Brief An LAPD officer was hospitalized after a crash on the 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles. A dashcam captured the end of the crash, with the officer rolling across multiple lanes of the freeway. The driver of the other vehicle was questioned, but later released.



A Los Angeles Police Department officer was injured after crashing into a stalled car on a downtown Los Angeles freeway early Sunday morning, and the crash was captured on dashcam footage.

What we know:

The crash happened just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, on the 110 Freeway near 3rd Street downtown.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the officer hit a van that had stalled on the side of the freeway. A dashcam in another nearby car captured the immediate aftermath of the dramatic crash. In the video, the officer is seen skidding for several feet before coming to a stop, while the motorcycle continues, tumbling across multiple lanes.

LAFD paramedics took the officer to the hospital, who had only minor injuries, CHP said.

Officers detained the driver of the van that had stalled, but later let him go and towed his car.

What we don't know:

It wasn't clear what led to the crash, or why the other vehicle had stalled on the freeway.