LAPD motorcycle officer injured in Valley Glen crash

Authorities said a motorcycle officer with the Los Angeles Police Department was injured in a crash Monday morning in the San Fernando Valley.

What we know:

An LAPD official said the crash was reported just before 6:15 a.m. along Sherman Way in the Valley Glen area.

SkyFOX flew over the scene and showed the wreckage of the badly damaged patrol motorcycle.

Investigators at the scene were also interviewing the driver involved in the crash.

Both directions of Sherman Way, between Fulton Avenue and Varna avenues, remain closed for the investigation.

What we don't know:

The name of the officer and his condition have not been released.

This is a developing story. FOX 11 will provide more updates as they become available.