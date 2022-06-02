VIDEO: Suspect steals cash register at Santa Ana gas station

Police are asking for the public's help finding the suspect who robbed a gas station in Santa Ana last weekend.

It happened Sunday at a gas station in the 2900 block of South Bristol.

According to police, the suspect was armed with a knife when he approached the clerk and demanded money from the cash register.

The clerk was able to run out of the store.

The suspect is seen on camera forcibly removing the register drawer before running out of the gas station through the back exit.

He discarded the register drawer a short distance away.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Santa Ana Police Department.