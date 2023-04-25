Dognapper grabs LA family's dog through front-yard fence in Pico-Union
LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles family is desperate for help in finding their beloved dog Gigi.
Surveillance video shows the moment the suspected dognapper grabbing Gigi though the family's fence in Pico-Union. Patricia Mamac posted an alert online, passed out flyers around the neighborhood and filed a police report.
Mamac suspects the suspect may have sold the dog. She adds Gigi is microchipped.
The missing dog is a cream-colored cockapoo with brown-ish ears.
A reward is being offered for Gigi's safe return.