VIDEO: Smash-and-grab burglars ram stolen car into high-end LA shoe store

The Brief Smash-and-grab burglars hit a high-end shoe store in the Fairfax district, using a car to ram the storefront. Business owners in the area are frustrated by a growing trend of similar crimes, with some stores being targeted multiple times. The latest burglary at SoleStage will cause significant financial losses and force the store to remain closed for weeks, impacting holiday business.



A high-end shoe store in Los Angeles was recently targeted by smash-and-grab burglars, marking the latest incident in a troubling trend of similar crimes plaguing local businesses.

What we know:

SoleStage, located in the Fairfax District, was hit by smash-and-grab burglars.

Security camera footage shows a blue Toyota being used as a battering ram to smash open the storefront.

SUGGESTED: Motorcyclist clocked at 100+ mph in LA police chase

High-end merchandise was stolen in a matter of seconds.

The security gate at SoleStage is now down, with blue plastic wrap and cardboard covering the gaping hole.

What we don't know:

An exact amount of total losses to the store as a result of this smash-and-grab was not released.

The backstory:

This incident is not isolated, with business owners in the Fairfax District reporting a growing problem with smash-and-grab burglaries.

One business owner mentioned that their establishment had been hit not once, but twice, in just the last few months.

SUGGESTED: LA County deputy killed during multi-vehicle crash in Santa Clarita

The prevalence of closed businesses along Fairfax is also noted, with visible writings on the wall indicating the impact of these crimes.

What they're saying:

Business owners in the Fairfax District are reeling from these incidents.

One owner, who did not want to show his face but wanted to express his frustration, stated: "The effort you got to put into just cleaning up, let alone making sure that the kids and certain people have jobs. So you know what I'm saying? It's heartbreaking, bro."

He also added, "Just watching my neighbor go through it. I knew I wasn't exempt, but I didn't think it was going to ever happen because it seemed like once he went through it twice, it should have brought more awareness to the neighborhood. But I think I just I guess it did."

SUGGESTED: Suspects smash window to break into dispensaries

Regarding the timing of the latest burglary, the SoleStage owner lamented: "Now the people that's going on vacation to come out here, we're gonna be closed for who knows how long because the glass takes three weeks and then the door, it's just complicated, man."

He also mentioned the irony of the timing, stating, "We just dropped the sneaker shopping video today so it brings the awareness to the store but now the store is closed so there's nothing I can do. You're just hanging tough right now. I'm just hanging tough."

What's next:

The SoleStage store is likely to remain closed until the middle of next month due to the need to replace the glass and door, which can take several weeks.

Business owners in the area are now faced with the difficult decision of whether to continue operating in the Fairfax district or be driven out by the persistent burglaries.

There is also the constant worry among owners that they could be targeted again.