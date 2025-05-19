LA County deputy killed during multi-vehicle crash in Santa Clarita

An LA County deputy was killed in a multi-vehicle collision in Santa Clarita, the California Highway Patrol confirmed.

What we know:

The crash happened Monday around 3:17 p.m. on San Francisquito Canyon south of Dry Gulch.

A deputy from the North County Correctional Facility was heading home after completing a double shift when he was involved in a three-car accident.

The deputy was airlifted to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. Three others were also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Dig deeper:

While the cause of the crash is unknown, sources told FOX 11 that the deputy had worked from 10 p.m. Sunday to 2 p.m. Monday. Deputies we spoke with said this is the latest example of a dangerous pattern. Many are speaking out about forced overtime, saying it's a major factor in creating dangerous situations, low morale, and even several suicides in the department.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is unknown. The deputy's identity has not been released.