Motorcyclist clocked at 100+ mph in LA police chase

The search is on for the motorcyclist who led a police chase across Los Angeles.

What we know:

The motorcyclist led the Los Angeles Police Department on the chase a little after 10 p.m. on Monday, May 19.

The suspect, initially accused of driving the motorcycle without a valid California tag, was clocked at going more than 100 mph by SkyFOX during multiple points of the high-speed car chase.

Over the course of the chase, the suspect drove through parts of East Los Angeles, Boyle Heights, Hollywood, Westlake and Echo Park.

What we don't know:

Officials did not say if the police chase suspect is linked to other crimes.

The suspect's name has not been released to the public as of late Monday night.

As of Monday 10:30 p.m., no injuries have been reported in the car chase.