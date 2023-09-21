VIDEO: Burglars saw through lock, break glass to steal cash from Boyle Heights restaurant

Authorities are searching for three burglars who were caught on camera breaking into a Boyle Heights restaurant.

It happened at the El 7 Mares restaurant at 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

It took two minutes for the burglars to saw through the lock of the security gate, then another minute to break the glass of the door to finally get in.

Police said the suspects got away with an unspecified amount of cash.

No suspect descriptions were immediately available.