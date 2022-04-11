75-year-old Victorville woman stabbed to death in her own home

A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 75-year-old woman in her own home Friday.

According to the Victorville Police Department, Maria Wetzel was found dead on the kitchen floor of her home with apparent stab wounds. She died at the scene.

Police said the suspect, 59-year-old Joel Algario, knew the victim. He was found near the scene and taken into custody.

Algario has been booked on a murder charge.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Detective Daniel Berumen, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.