IE softball coach arrested after allegations of lewd acts with a child

article

Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of sexual assault? Help is available. Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) provides a 24/7 national sexual assault hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-656-4673

VICTORVILLE, Calif – A Victorville softball coach was arrested on accusations of lewd acts with a child, officials said.

What we know:

Authorities said the investigation began on June 30, 2025, when the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department received detailed information about the suspect, identified as 50-year-old Armando Felix, who had allegedly sexually assaulted an underage female on several occasions.

The sexual abuse allegedly began when the suspect was between 13 and 14 years old between the years of 2012 and 2013 and investigators said the two met while Felix was coaching her softball team.

Once the investigation was complete, detectives submitted their findings to the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office.

On Friday, Aug. 15, the DA's office filed felony child sexual abuse charges against Felix. He was arrested at the Victorville Courthouse while he was attending court proceedings for a separate child sexual assault investigation.

He was booked at the High Desert Detention Center without bail.

What you can do:

Felix was a youth softball coach for several years and investigators believe there may be additional victims. Those with information are asked to contact Detective Wendy Winegar at 919-890-4904. Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips online.