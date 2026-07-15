IE school campus monitor arrested on child pornography charges

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The Brief A 22-year-old Victorville school campus monitor, Dylan Patrick Beckham, was arrested following a cyber investigation into the upload of child sexual abuse material. Investigators found evidence that Beckham recorded lewd images of himself on school property and used social media to solicit material from minors. Law enforcement is actively searching for additional potential victims who may have interacted with Beckham's online aliases.



An Inland Empire school campus monitor has been arrested after a multi-agency investigation revealed he allegedly possessed hundreds of child pornography images and recorded lewd videos of himself on school grounds.

Authorities are now appealing to the public to identify any other potential victims.

What we know:

The investigation into 22-year-old Victorville resident Dylan Patrick Beckham began on May 26, when the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Crimes Against Children Detail (CAC) received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding the online upload of child sexual abuse material.

At the time, Beckham was employed as a school campus monitor at Village STEAM School.

As detectives dug into the case, they uncovered evidence that Beckham had recorded lewd images of himself while on school property.

The Victor Elementary School District was notified of the investigation and cooperated fully with law enforcement, and officials currently do not believe any students from the school were victimized.

On June 23, CAC detectives arrested Beckham in the 16000 block of Jurassic Place in Victorville.

He was initially booked on charges of possession of child pornography and committing lewd acts in a public place with bail set at $250,000.

The investigation continued, and on July 14, authorities revealed that Beckham had been using the social media usernames "lucidblue17" and "voidhubb" to contact minors online to solicit illicit material.

As a result, his charges were upgraded to possession of more than 600 images of child pornography, and he is now being held at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto with no bail.

What we don't know:

While investigators have identified "lucidblue17" and "voidhubb" as two of the aliases Beckham used to communicate with minors, it's unknown which specific social media platforms or applications he used to host these accounts.

The full scope of Beckham's online activity is still being determined.

Investigators have not yet confirmed the exact number of minors he successfully contacted, nor is it known if any local children or students were reached through these digital channels, despite initial indications that no students from Village STEAM School were victimized on campus.

What's next:

With Beckham currently held without bail, his case will proceed through the San Bernardino County court system.

Law enforcement has released Beckham’s booking photograph in the hope that other victims, or individuals with knowledge of his online interactions under his known aliases, will recognize him and come forward to assist with the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Wendy Winegar of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, Crimes Against Children Detail at (909) 890-4904.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous should call or text "REPORT" to We-Tip at 844-909-3006. Online reporting is also available at https://mobile.catapultems.com/sbcsd/Sites.