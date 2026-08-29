Studio City encampment fire sparks political class between Bass and Raman

The Brief An abandoned property in Studio City became a major political talking point following a homeless encampment fire early Thursday morning. Councilmember Nithya Raman stated her office reported the nuisance site to Mayor Karen Bass's office months ago, while Mayor Bass claimed Raman never asked for direct assistance. Cleanup efforts are underway to clear debris on Babcock Avenue and secure the lot with a permanent fence to prevent future trespassing.



Clean-up crews and heavy machinery worked throughout Friday on Babcock Avenue, clearing debris and trimming overgrown trees after a fire swept through a homeless encampment on an abandoned property early Thursday morning.

The incident quickly drew the attention of Mayor Karen Bass and ignited a dispute over accountability between city officials.

What we know:

The site has long been a source of frustration for local residents, who say they have voiced concerns about the location for years.

Mayor Bass acknowledged that Councilmember Nithya Raman had previously notified her office about the location, reinforcing statements made by Raman regarding the property's history.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Fire at abandoned home in Studio City sparks dispute between Mayor Bass, Councilmember Nithya Raman

"My office repeatedly contacted city departments, identified this property directly to the Mayor's office as a priority nuisance site 10 months ago and continued escalating the case repeatedly before the fire," Raman said.

Mayor Bass maintained that while Raman's office identified the location, the councilmember did not explicitly ask the mayor's office for assistance in addressing it.

Studio City neighborhood disputes

What they're saying:

The ongoing dispute spilled into a press conference hosted by Raman, which was interrupted by a frustrated local resident named Nestor.

He lives a few blocks away near another unfinished property on Laurelgrove Avenue, which is owned by the same person and has similarly drawn squatters and unhoused people.

"This is a great neighborhood! We shouldn't have to be dealing with this," Nestor said. "You can't even handle the community that you're representing, how the hell are you going to handle the mayoral office?"

Nestor and other neighborhood residents expressed that they want to see immediate action taken on the Laurelgrove Avenue location as well.

Babcock Avenue lot cleanup

What's next:

At the Babcock Avenue site, crews are focused on clearing the remaining debris and installing a permanent fence around the perimeter to prevent individuals from entering the lot again.

Surrounding neighbors expressed relief that the city is finally addressing the property.

The property owner could not immediately be reached for comment.