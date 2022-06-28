Victorville house party ends in shooting; 'Ghost Gun' found, 3 teens arrested

article

A house party in Victorville took a violent turn over the weekend.

The Victorville Police Department and San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department responded to a call in the 15000 block of Venice Lane a little after 11:45 p.m. Friday. Law enforcement officers were told a fight broke out outside a large house party and multiple gunshots were heard in the area.

After the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department arrived at the scene, deputies started doing traffic stops on cars trying to leave the party. The stops helped deputies find and arrest three teen suspects.

During the investigation, authorities were able to recover two guns, one of them being a 9mm Polymer "Ghost Gun."

The three people arrested in the shooting were identified as 18-year-old Mrdyron Thomas, 18-year-old Jaiden Porter and a 17-year-old boy.

As of Monday afternoon, no injuries were reported from the shooting.