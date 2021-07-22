Victorville City Councilwoman Blanca Gomez arrested at council meeting

A Victorville City Councilwoman was arrested when she interfered with sheriff's deputies trying to escort an audience member out of the council chambers during Tuesday night's meeting.

Councilwoman Blanca Gomez was arrested when she rushed to the defense of an audience member who was asked to leave the meeting for causing a disturbance.

Victorville City Councilwoman Blanca Gomez. (City of Victorville) (FOX 11)

Robert Daniel Rodriguez was involved in some sort of dispute involving the mayor's husband who was sitting in front of Rodriguez. While the mayor called for a break, Gomez reportedly confronted deputies trying to escort Rodriguez out of the council chambers.

"Within minutes, the deputies were forced to restrain and arrest both council member Gomez and Rodriguez as an altercation occurred led by Gomez," city officials wrote in a press release.

Deputies ended up restraining Gomez before citing and releasing her for resisting/obstructing a peace officer. Rodriguez was charged with resisting/obstructing a peace officer and obstructing the business of a public agency.

Rodriguez is being held at the High Desert Detention Center for violating the terms of his post-release community supervision following a previous incarceration, city officials said.

"The actions of Mr. Rodriguez and Council Member Gomez prevented us from conducting our Council Meeting last night. What’s worse is that Council Member Gomez lost self-control displaying erratic and volatile behavior that caused us all to fear for the safety of our Council Members, staff and community members in attendance," Victorville Public Information Officer Sue Jones said.

Additional details were not immediately available.

