Victims of clergy sexual abuse and LA Archdiocese reach $880M settlement

For victims of childhood sexual abuse like Paul Livingston, it's a bittersweet announcement.

The LA Archdiocese announced the largest settlement ever for victims who filed claims against priests, other clergy, and laypeople – $880 million.

"I've been hearing from victims all morning" said Livingston, "some of them are happy, others less so."

He and his brother were part of an earlier settlement against the Archdiocese. He and his brother were 6 and 7 years old, when they were attending Catholic schools. He explained "there is no money that can bring back your innocence."

In a letter sent out to LA Catholics, Archbishop Jose Gomez wrote, "I am sorry for every one of these incidents, from the bottom of my heart."

His instructions to church attorneys, like Kirk Dillman, were "we need to get these victims paid as soon as we can, and give them some dignity and honor."

Many of the allegations covered by the agreement date back over half a century.

Cases exploded when the state legislation opened up a three-year period in 2020, allowing cases otherwise barred by the statute of limitations to be filed.

Over a thousand cases are covered by this settlement, and it takes care of all but a handful of allegations left over against the LA Archdiocese.