Freeze Watch
from MON 3:00 AM PDT until MON 9:00 AM PDT, Antelope Valley
Red Flag Warning
from MON 5:00 AM PDT until TUE 6:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Ventura County Coast
Red Flag Warning
from MON 12:00 AM PDT until TUE 6:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County Mountains / Angeles National Forest, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County coastal valleys, Ventura County Interior Valleys
High Wind Warning
from MON 12:00 AM PDT until MON 3:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County coastal valleys, Ventura County Mountains
Red Flag Warning
from MON 2:00 AM PDT until TUE 6:00 PM PDT, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino County Mountains including The Mountain Top and Front Country Ranger Districts of the San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys - The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest
High Wind Warning
from MON 2:00 AM PDT until MON 5:00 PM PDT, Orange County Inland, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills

Vice President Pence's top aide tests positive for coronavirus

Published 
Coronavirus
FOX 11 Los Angeles
article

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 06: White House Legislative Affairs Director Marc Short (L) and Vice President Mike Pence arrive for a signing ceremony for the Veterans Affairs Mission Act in the Rose Garden at the White House on June 6, 2018 in Washington, DC

Expand

WASHINGTON - A spokesman says Vice President Mike Pence will continue with his aggressive campaign schedule after his chief of staff, Marc Short, tested positive for the coronavirus Saturday.

Pence spokesman Devin O'Malley says Pence and his wife, Karen Pence, both tested negative for the virus on Saturday and remain in good health.

Short is Pence's closest aide and the vice president is considered a "close contact" under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. O'Malley says that "in consultation with the White House Medical Unit, the Vice President will maintain his schedule in accordance with the CDC guidelines for essential personnel."

Those guidelines mandate that essential workers exposed to someone with the coronavirus closely monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and wear a mask whenever around other people.

After a day of campaigning Saturday, Pence was seen wearing a mask as he returned to Washington aboard Air Force Two once the news of Short's diagnosis was made public.