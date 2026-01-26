Pregnant woman killed in Anaheim DUI crash

The Brief A pregnant woman was killed early Sunday when a Lexus ran a red light and struck her vehicle at an Anaheim intersection. Police arrested 24-year-old Daniel Ramos on suspicion of felony DUI and vehicular manslaughter. The victim's identity and the status of her pregnancy have not yet been released as the investigation continues.



A 24-year-old man from Riverside is in custody on suspicion of driving under the influence following a fatal collision in Anaheim that claimed the life of a pregnant woman.

What we know:

The collision took place at approximately 12:10 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of North Anaheim Boulevard and the State Route 91 frontage road, according to the Anaheim Police Department.

A Toyota four-door sedan traveling southbound was struck by an eastbound Lexus sedan that did not stop at the red light, police said. The pregnant woman, a passenger in the Toyota, died at the scene.

The Lexus driver, identified as Daniel Ramos, was arrested after showing signs and symptoms of impairment, authorities said. He was booked into the Anaheim Detention Facility.

What we don't know:

The identity of the pregnant woman was not released. It is also currently unknown how far along she was in her pregnancy.

Additionally, authorities have not provided descriptions or identities for the driver of the Toyota or the two passengers in Ramos's Lexus, all of whom were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

What you can do:

The Anaheim Police Department is actively seeking witnesses to the crash.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 714-765-1900. For those wishing to remain anonymous, tips can be submitted to Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS or through their website at occrimestoppers.org.