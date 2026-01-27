Los Angeles-based artist leads whistle movement sounding alarm against ICE activities

The Brief Recent ICE raids have put some Los Angeles communities on high alert, prompting local coffee shops to help spread awareness. Café de Leche in Highland Park is offering free ICE alarm whistles to help residents alert others to DHS activity in their neighborhoods. The whistle campaign, led by artist Hector Flores, aims to give people a sense of agency amid concerns about recent ICE activity.



Recent ICE raids are keeping some communities on high alert. Some coffee shops in Los Angeles are helping to sound the alarm on ICE with the help of a Los Angeles-based artist.

For nearly a decade, Anya Schodorf and her husband, Matthew, have been serving up fresh brew coffee in Highland Park.

"We have to take care of each other, and I think this is a great way to do it," said Anya.

Lately, they’ve been serving their community at their business, Café de Leche, in a different way by offering free ICE alarm whistles for anyone who stops by.

She says it’s a way for people to alert others of DHS activity in their community.

"It touched my heart because it’s been a struggle for me personally to go outside and do the things that I used to do in peace, and now I see ICE everywhere," said Anya.

The couple was approached by Hector Flores about the whistle campaign. Flores, co-founder of the band Las Cafeteras, has been working with others in the community to drop off ICE alarm whistles at local coffee shops across the L.A. area, from Pasadena to Montebello.

"Because people feel a sense of powerlessness, and this thing gives people a sense of agency," said Flores.

He says he’s trying to get the whistles in the hands of as many people as possible, especially in neighborhoods like Highland Park, where there have been recent ICE raids.

"Especially with the news in Minneapolis, I used to live there, I have friends there," said Kasie Engler, who works in Highland Park and had the whistle on her Tuesday. "I want to be prepared, I’m hoping I never have to use this."

Hector says he’s just getting started and plans to stop by more coffee shops across L.A. to spread awareness about the whistle campaign.

"We got to protect one another, so it’s a way to let people know that harm is here and to be vigilant, to watch out for your families," said Flores.