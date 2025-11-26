Advisory lifted: Ventura officials confirm water is safe following false contamination test

The Brief The City of Ventura has lifted an urgent advisory for residents in the Pierpont neighborhood due to potential gasoline contamination in the drinking water. Residents were warned to not use tap water for any purpose, including drinking, cooking, handwashing, or bathing, and to use only bottled water.



An urgent advisory for residents in Ventura's Pierpont neighborhood was lifted Wednesday after officials said no gasoline was detected in the drinking supply, according to the Ventura Police Department.

What we know:

Total petroleum hydrocarbons were reportedly detected in the water supply near Harbor Boulevard and Monmouth Way, officials said on Tuesday, prompting the "Do Not Use" Advisory for residents in the area.

"Yesterday's report of gasoline contamination in the Pierpont area water supply was caused by a false positive during routine testing," police said in a statement posted on the city's website. "Follow-up testing on multiple additional samples has confirmed that your water is safe. There is no contamination and it is safe to drink, cook with, bathe in, and use for handwashing."

The advisory was lifted on Wednesday at 12:15 p.m.

Further details were not released.