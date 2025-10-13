Man arrested after heated confrontation over unleashed dog in Ventura
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - A man was arrested in Ventura after he allegedly pulled out a handgun to threaten another man who confronted him about his unleashed dog, according to police.
What we know:
The incident happened on Oct. 12 at 4:45 p.m. near Surfer's Point in the 500 block of Figueroa Street.
The 70-year-old victim told police that he was walking with his dog along the promenade when another dog, later determined to belong to the suspect, 66-year-old William Evans, approached. The victim said Evans became angry after he reminded him that his dog should be on a leash.
During the argument, Evans allegedly lifted his shirt to show a handgun in a holster on his waistband, police said.
Police quickly located Evans nearby and found him to be in possession of a loaded, concealed handgun. He was arrested and booked into Ventura County Jail on charges of brandishing a firearm and carrying a concealed firearm not registered to him.
What you can do:
The Ventura Police Department is asking anyone with information about this case to contact them at (805) 339-4400.
The Source: Information for this story is from the Ventura Police Department.