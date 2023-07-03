8-year-old boy disappears from Ventura neighborhood while riding bike

Family members and authorities are desperate to find an eight-year-old boy who went missing in Ventura over the weekend.

Officials with the Ventura Police Department said Angel Chacon was last seen in the 200 block of West Ramona Street, located off Ventura Avenue on Sunday afternoon. He was riding his blue bicycle and did not return home.

Angel’s mother was at work and left him under the care of his 17-year-old brother. His brother says the last time he saw Angel was around 3:30 p.m.

His mother contacted authorities around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Officials believe she may have been out looking for her son on her own before contacting them.

A full-scale search was underway, including the use of a drone.

Angel is described as four feet and six inches tall, weighing 80 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a tan shirt with black stripes and blue jeans.

If you see him, you are asked to call 911 immediately.

