LAX police union demands audit amid People Mover delays and staffing shortages

The Brief The president of the Los Angeles Aiport Peace Officers Association is voicing several concerns at LAX. McClain says airport police are down more than 100 officers or 30% from about 20 years ago Los Angeles World Airports said the allegations are a "distraction by the union."



More fallout from the delays and cost overruns for the People Mover at LAX. The president of the union representing airport police says the issues are indicative of larger problems at the airport and is now calling for an investigation into the airport's finances.

What they're saying:

"I’d like an audit to happen," said Marshall McClain, president of the Los Angeles Aiport Peace Officers Association. "I would like for city hall to look into the actual managerial process that's going on at LAX."

He tells FOX11 that because the airport gets federal funding he is also asking the U.S. Attorneys Office to investigate. McClain alleges the executive ranks at the airport are growing while other positions, including police officers, go unfilled. He says airport police are down more than 100 officers or 30% from about 20 years ago, even though the airport is growing.

RELATED: LAX people mover opening delayed again to January 2027

The other side:

Los Angeles World Airports did not make anyone available to go on camera but calls the allegations "a distraction by the union during contract negotiations."

They sent a statement saying, "LAX maintains a robust, layered public-safety and security operation focused on protecting our employees, guests and airport community. We continue to invest in our people, training, technology and facilities while modernizing how we deploy our workforce so that sworn police officers can remain focused on frontline law-enforcement responsibilities. Labor negotiations are a separate process, and we remain committed to working constructively with our colleagues and labor partners while maintaining the high level of safety and security the public expects at LAX."

We also reached out to the Mayor's Office for comment, but received this statement which didn't address the union's call for an audit: "LAX is committed to rigorous safety and operational testing to ensure travelers can enjoy SkyLink safely and reliably. I look forward to this being done so we can safely and efficiently move Angelenos and visitors to our world-class airport in the new year. The contractors need to get this across the finish line.