Ventura heli mechanic used old parts that 'likely' would cause helicopter crash if failed: DOJ

A Ventura County man and his company have been indicted on federal charges for allegedly defrauding customers by misrepresenting the service hours of helicopter parts.

What we know:

Jared Michael Swensen, 48, of Ventura, and his company, J&J Enterprises LLLP, doing business as Oxnard-based "Light Helicopter Depot," have been charged with two counts of wire fraud and eight counts of fraud involving aircraft parts.

The indictment alleges that Swensen and his company misled customers about the service hours of helicopter parts, installing older parts instead of new or overhauled ones.

"In performing the overhaul work, the defendants were expected to remove helicopter parts that had reached or were approaching their life limit and to replace them with new parts, parts that had just been overhauled or parts that had substantially fewer hours in service.After removing helicopter parts – including main rotor blades and main rotor spindles – that were substantially used or near their life limit, the defendants allegedly installed older, not overhauled parts that in some cases were closer to their life limit than they represented. If these parts failed, a helicopter likely would crash," the indictment stated.

The indictment also details a scheme involving false maintenance records and altered FAA certificates, potentially compromising helicopter safety.

The fraudulent activities allegedly took place from April 2020 to August 2023, according to the DOJ.

What's next:

The indictment was returned by a federal grand jury on April 10, and Swensen is expected to be arraigned this afternoon in United States District Court in Los Angeles.

If convicted, Swensen faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison for each count of wire fraud and up to 15 years for each count of fraud involving aircraft parts.

Light Helicopter Depot could be fined up to $10 million for each aircraft parts fraud count and up to $1 million for each wire fraud count.