Ventura County Fair canceled for second year in a row amid the COVID-19 pandemic

The 2021 Ventura County Fair has been canceled for a second year in a row as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, officials announced Tuesday.

The announcement was posted to Twitter Tuesday afternoon, "We regret that we cannot bring you the Fair in 2021, we look forward to seeing you in 2022. Look for Fair updates at http://venturacountyfair.org."

Last year the fair was canceled as stay-at-home orders and social distancing guidelines were in place. The board said the decision was made to "protect guests, vendors, staff and others during the COVID-19 crisis."

Officials did not announce a specific reason for the cancellation.

The fair has been taking place annually in Ventura since 1875, except during WWII when the fairgrounds were commandeered by the United States military to protect the west coast.

