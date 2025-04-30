Student discharges firearm inside classroom in Venice, school officials say

article

An investigation was underway Wednesday following reports of a discharged firearm inside at classroom at Global Awareness Magnet School in Venice.

School temporarily placed on lockdown

What we know:

A spokesperson with the Los Angeles Unified School District said parents were first informed about the incident following a message sent out to the community just after 9:10 a.m.

"There was a situation on campus that, per District Policy, resulted in Westside going on lockdown. Students and staff are safe. School Police and District are on campus. There is no imminent threat to any student at this time. I will update you soon," the statement said.

A person inside the classroom told FOX 11 that a firearm was in a backpack and went off as a student was opening the backpack.

Image 1 of 6 ▼

At 10:40 a.m., district officials sent a follow-up message detailing the situation.

"Today, a student allegedly discharged a possible firearm inside of a classroom and thereafter fled the campus. No students or staff were injured. The campus has been swept by law enforcement and the lockdown has been lifted.

We took immediate action, including notifying the Los Angeles School Police Department and Region West Operations for further investigation. The parents of the impacted students have been notified. In an abundance of caution the Los Angeles School Police Department will be providing on-campus support and extra patrols for the remainder of the week. The Region and school site will provide mental health supports to any students who were affected by this incident.

As a reminder, students should not bring any dangerous items to school, including items that may resemble or imitate a dangerous object.

We take the safety and security of our students and our campus very seriously. This is an opportunity for parents and guardians to discuss with their children the importance of using good judgment and avoiding dangerous activities."

The school that serves students from kindergarten through eighth grade, is located in the 100 block of E. Anchorage Street, near Pacific Avenue and Washington Boulevard.

No injuries were reported.

What's next:

A parents Zoom meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m.