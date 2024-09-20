Venice homicide investigation underway after man found dead off Lincoln Blvd

A homicide investigation was underway Friday after a man was found dead off Lincoln Boulevard in Venice.

The body was discovered shortly before 1 a.m. in the 2400 block of Lincoln Boulevard, near Venice Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Information was not immediately available on the man's identity or cause of death.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call 877-LAPD-247.

CNS contributed to this report.