Vehicle crashes into Mar Vista home, sparking fire

Published 
Mar Vista
Firefighters rescued a man who drove into a home in Mar Vista.

LOS ANGELES - A home in Mar Vista caught fire after a vehicle crashed into the home. 

Firefighters were sent to the 1800 block of South Walgrove Avenue just before 11 a.m.

Firefighters knocked out flames and eventually pulled the car out of the home. 

The driver was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. Images from SkyFOX appear to show the driver trying to get out of the gurney he was placed in.  

It is unknown if anyone inside the house was injured. The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

This is a developing story, check back for updates 