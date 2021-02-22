3 kids hurt after vehicle crashes into a preschool in Santa Clarita area

Firefighters are responded to a call of a car crashing into a preschool building in Santa Clarita Monday evening.

SkyFOX was over the crash scene at La Petite Academy of Saugus a little after 5 p.m. The preschool is located on Seco Canyon Road in Saugus.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department says three children were taken to the hospital after the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.