Former ‘Vanderpump Rules’ stars Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright announce separation

From The Valley to Splitsville?

Former "Vanderpump Rules" cast members Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright announced their separation on their podcast "Reality Hits."

On the podcast episode released Thursday, Cartwright, 35, said she felt it was "important" to be honest with fans who have followed their journey through the years.

"I don't want to seem like I'm lying or anything like that, so I think it's important for me to say this… Marriages in general are very hard and I've had a particularly rough year this past year. Jax and I are taking time apart, and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health."

The two share a two-year-old son named Cruz and Cartwright added she’s prioritizing being a mother during this turbulent time.

A few hours later, Taylor told Page Six that it is "not divorce," adding that they’re "just taking some time apart" to "reassess our situation."

Cameras followed Taylor and Cartwright on Bravo’s hit reality show before they announced their departure in 2020. The couple’s spinoff "Vanderpump Rules: Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky" aired for a single season.

The two are part of the network’s new reality series called "The Valley," which will feature couples "taking a shot at adulting" in LA’s San Fernando Valley. The show premieres on Tuesday, March 19.