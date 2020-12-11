Vandals strike beloved 244-year-old church in Orange County

article

A beloved church in Orange County that was forced to close its doors amid the COVID-19 pandemic was found vandalized Friday morning.

Mission San Juan Capistrano, a Spanish mission that was founded in 1776 by Spanish Catholic missionaries of the Franciscan Order, posted on Facebook saying, "We were so saddened to have to close our doors and cancel our holiday programming and this morning awoke to even more disappointing news when it was discovered someone decided to damage 244 years of history with vandalism."

The front doors of the church were tagged with white spray paint. It was unclear if additional damage was done to the 244-year-old church.

(Credit: Mission San Juan Capistrano, Facebook)

Officials with the church sought the public's help for donations that would help fund "critical security and maintenance costs during this temporary closure so we can reopen and continue being a place of inspiration, education, preservation and celebration."

"Mission San Juan Capistrano remains committed to preserving the religious and historical significance of the site," the post continued.

Advertisement

FOX 11 reached out to the Orange County Sheriff's Department Friday morning. They told us that they were unaware of the vandalism.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.