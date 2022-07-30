Van Nuys man arranged to meet teen at park for sex: Deputies

article

A Van Nuys man was arrested this week at an Adelanto park after deputies say he was there to meet a minor for sex.

Lance Mari Ramil Cortez, 28, was arrested on July 28 at John Mgrdichian Park in Adelanto after arranging to meet a 15-year-old girl there for sex, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies say Cortez met the girl on social media and arranged to meet her at the park. In addition, "Cortez arrived at the meeting location with multiple items to commit the illegal sexual act," San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies said.

Cortez was arrested without incident and booked at the High Desert Detention Center where he's being held on $600,000 bail.

Deputies say that Cortez is also under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department for similar crimes and that they believe he may have other potential victims. Deputies are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call Detectives at 760-552-6800.