Van Nuys homeowner comes home to 2 burglars, suspects on the run

A Van Nuys homeowner came home to a rude surprise Friday night, as he found burglars who had broken into his home.

It happened around 8 p.m. Friday night, at the home in the 6400 block of Whitman Avenue. when the man got into his house, he found two people burglarizing his home. The homeowner confronted the suspects, injuring his hand in the process. He wasn't brought to the hospital.

The two suspected burglars managed to get away. Police said they were both wearing dark clothes, but didn't have any other identifying information.

SUGGESTED: 4 juveniles shot at Carson warehouse party

It wasn't immediately clear if anything had been taken from the home.