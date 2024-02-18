4 juveniles shot at Carson warehouse party

article

Four juveniles were taken to the hospital after they were shot at a warehouse party in Carson overnight, officials said.

The call came in around 12:14 a.m. Saturday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, after reports of a shooting at a warehouse near the intersection of E. Dominguez Street and Belshaw Avenue.

When deputies got there, they found four people had been shot. All four, identified as male juveniles, were taken to the hospital, though deputies did not provide any information on their conditions.

Officials said that the shooting happened at a birthday party at the warehouse, after "an altercation."

Deputies did not provide a description of any shooter or shooters.

No other information was available.