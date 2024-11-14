Young man dead, friend injured following hit-and-run crash in Van Nuys

The Brief One man is dead and another severely injured after a hit-and-run crash that may have been a result of street racing. LAPD is searching for one of the drivers who fled from a Rolls-Royce. The two victims had just left church when the speeding vehicles crashed into them.



The search continues for the driver of one of two vehicles involved in a deadly crash in Van Nuys.

Two young men were leaving youth services at a local gym when their vehicle was hit.

The hit-and-run crash happened November 8, around 9:50 p.m., on Sherman Way near Van Nuys Blvd.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a Mercedes GT63 and a Rolls-Royce Cullinan were speeding on Sherman Way when the Mercedes collided with a Honda Civic that was traveling eastbound and attempting to make a left turn into the parking lot at Sherman Circle.

The driver of the Rolls-Royce veered to the left and collided with a Chevy Traverse that was traveling eastbound. The Rolls-Royce then crashed into the curb. Police say the driver exited and fled in an unknown direction.

The driver of the Mercedes complained of pain and was transported to a local hospital. He was then placed under arrest for reckless driving.

The Mercedes and Rolls-Royce may have been racing prior to the crash.

Police are currently searching for the driver of the Rolls-Royce.

The two innocent men in the Honda were taken to the hospital.

22-year-old Rangel Vega died from his injuries. His friend, 22-year-old Alejandro Luquin, is in the hospital recuperating from his third surgery. Alejandro's family is not telling him yet that his friend is dead, since doctors worry how he'll react and they want him to concentrate on his recovery.

The two have been best friends since high school and both were very active at La Iglesia del Camino in Van Nuys. They had just left the church and drove to get food when the collision occurred.

A GoFundMe account has been created to help both families with medical and funeral costs.

Family and friends will also be selling food at Balboa Park Saturday, Nov. 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to help raise funds.