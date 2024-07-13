Utah teen missing in Mexico recovered safely

Officials have located a teenage Utah girl who went missing in Mexico last month while visiting family.

Fourteen-year-old Elizabeth Gonzalez was recovered in Veracruz, Mexico, the FBI announced Saturday morning.

Gonzalez, 14, of Ogden, Utah, went missing on June 30 in the Mexico City area, where she was visiting her grandma, FBI officials said.

On that day, surveillance video showed the girl getting into a taxi. Investigators said Gonzalez may have been "manipulated by an adult" to get into the vehicle.

Gonzalez disappeared about two weeks into her trip, having originally come to Mexico on June 15. The FBI received reports that she was missing on July 1.

Officials said they recovered Gonzlez in Veracruz, about 250 miles from Mexico City, where she was visiting her grandmother.

