USPS Los Angeles to hire hundreds ahead of holiday season

Need a job?

The United States Postal Service Los Angeles is looking to hire over 500 employees for various positions ahead of the busy holiday season.

Job openings are for part-time, full-time, and seasonal positions. Starting pay for most positions are $18 - $30 per hour with positions available for one or more of the following: city carriers, tractor trailer operators and mail processing personnel.

There will be several job fairs in Los Angeles County open to the public with human resources officials on-hand to assist with any questions.

The hiring efforts are part of the Postal Service’s 10-year "Deliver for America" plan, which aims to revamp and modernize the way the service operates in an effort to improve the agency’s overall financial sustainability.

More than 28,000 employees are expected to be hired throughout the U.S.

Oct. 4

Main Office Los Angeles P&DC facility

7001 S. Central Avenue

10a-2p

Oct. 5

Inglewood Post Office

4201 W. Imperial Highway

10a-2p

Oct. 6

West LA College job fair

9000 Overland Avenue

10a-2p

Oct. 12

Wagner Station

2200 Century Boulevard

10a-2p

Oct. 13

El Segundo Post Office

2130 E Mariposa Avenue

10a-2p

Oct. 18

Main Office Los Angeles P&DC

70001 S. Central Avenue

10a-2p

Oct. 20

Bell Gardens Post Office

7001 Garfield Avenue

10a-2p

Oct. 26

Main Office Los Angeles P&DC

7001 S. Central Avenue

10a-2p

Oct. 27

Lakewood Post Office

5200 Clark Avenue

10a-2p