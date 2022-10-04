Expand / Collapse search

USPS Los Angeles to hire hundreds ahead of holiday season

By Alexa Mae Asperin
Los Angeles County
LOS ANGELES - Need a job?

The United States Postal Service Los Angeles is looking to hire over 500 employees for various positions ahead of the busy holiday season. 

Job openings are for part-time, full-time, and seasonal positions. Starting pay for most positions are $18 - $30 per hour with positions available for one or more of the following: city carriers, tractor trailer operators and mail processing personnel.

There will be several job fairs in Los Angeles County open to the public with human resources officials on-hand to assist with any questions. 

The hiring efforts are part of the Postal Service’s 10-year "Deliver for America" plan, which aims to revamp and modernize the way the service operates in an effort to improve the agency’s overall financial sustainability.

More than 28,000 employees are expected to be hired throughout the U.S. 

Oct. 4

Main Office Los Angeles P&DC facility
7001 S. Central Avenue
10a-2p

Oct. 5

Inglewood Post Office 
4201 W. Imperial Highway 
10a-2p

Oct. 6

West LA College job fair 
9000 Overland Avenue 
10a-2p

Oct. 12 

Wagner Station 
2200 Century Boulevard 
10a-2p

Oct. 13

El Segundo Post Office 
2130 E Mariposa Avenue 
10a-2p

Oct. 18

Main Office Los Angeles P&DC 
70001 S. Central Avenue 
10a-2p

Oct. 20 

Bell Gardens Post Office 
7001 Garfield Avenue 
10a-2p

Oct. 26

Main Office Los Angeles P&DC
7001 S. Central Avenue 
10a-2p

Oct. 27 

Lakewood Post Office 
5200 Clark Avenue 
10a-2p

Applications can also be submitted online at usps.com/careers.