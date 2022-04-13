USPS resumes mail service in Santa Monica neighborhood after repeat assaults on carriers

Mail service has resumed in a Santa Monica neighborhood after delivery was temporarily paused amid an investigation into assaults on several mail carriers, the United States Postal Service confirmed.

One man believed to be responsible for at least one assault on a mail carrier in a Santa Monica neighborhood located in the 1300 block of 14th Street, was arrested back in January, police said Tuesday.

"Conditions on the route will be reviewed continuously to ensure the safety of our employees. Our continuous, reliable service is a hallmark of USPS and we appreciate the understanding and support we’ve received from the Santa Monica community while we navigate this issue." USPS said in a statement.

Neighbors in the 1300 block of 14th Street received a letter from the USPS earlier this month, saying that mail delivery had been paused due to multiple assaults on carriers in the area.

"Multiple carriers have been subjected to assaults and threats of assault from an individual who has not been located or apprehended," the letter dated April 7, 2022, read, in part. "The safety of our employees and of the mail they deliver to you is our highest concern. Until we can ensure the safety of both, delivery services will remain suspended."

No further details were released due to this being an active investigation, USPS said.

