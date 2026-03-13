USPS honors lowrider culture with historic new stamp series

The Brief The U.S. Postal Service is officially honoring lowrider culture with a new series of stamps featuring five iconic vehicles and traditional pinstriping. The stamps celebrate the artistic movement that began in 1940s Mexican American barrios, featuring a 1946 Chevy Fleetline, three Chevy Impalas, and a 1987 Oldsmobile. While California recently repealed cruising bans, it remains to be seen if other states will follow New Mexico's lead in considering the lowrider an official state symbol.



The U.S. Postal Service is making history by celebrating the artistry of lowrider culture through a new commemorative stamp series.

Unveiled in San Diego, the collection validates a vibrant tradition that has traveled from Southwestern barrios to a global stage.

What we know:

The new stamp series features five distinct vehicles selected by USPS art director Antonio Alcalá: a 1946 Chevy Fleetline, three classic Chevy Impalas (including the famous "El Rey" currently housed at the Smithsonian), and a 1987 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme.

The designs incorporate authentic pinstriping by illustrator Danny Alvarado and are based on the professional photography of Humberto "Beto" Mendoza.

This release marks a significant shift in federal recognition for a culture that originated in the working-class Mexican American communities of the 1940s.

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What they're saying:

"The postage stamps are supposed to represent the best of America," said Antonio Alcalá. "They’re kind of a way that the United States signals to the rest of the world these are things that we find important about our people, our accomplishments, our culture."

Roberto Hernández, founder of the San Francisco Lowrider Council, noted the significance of the timing, stating that with this unveiling, he feels "like we got the final stamp of approval as lowriders."

For photographer Beto Mendoza, the acknowledgment is deeply personal: "We’re usually outcasted, you know, so them acknowledging us in this community is historic. We feel accepted now."

What's next:

The stamps are expected to be available at post offices nationwide following the San Diego launch.

As the culture continues to gain mainstream respect, advocates in other states are looking to follow California’s legislative lead in protecting cruising rights.

Meanwhile, the global expansion of the culture continues, with active car clubs growing in countries as far-reaching as Japan, Australia, and Hungary.