USC vs. UCLA: 94th Crosstown Showdown at Rose Bowl Stadium this weekend

Published  November 20, 2024 7:37am PST
Protecting Tommy Trojan

Since being unveiled in 1930 for USC's 50th jubilee, the statue of the bronzed Trojan warrior has served not only as a popular meeting place on campus, but as a symbol of the university's fighting spirit.

    • The UCLA vs USC game will take place Saturday evening on Nov. 23 at the Rose Bowl Stadium.
    • The rivalry between the two schools goes back to almost a century of historical games.
    • The Bruins won last year's showdown at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the USC home stadium.

LOS ANGELES - Tommy Trojan is all wrapped up to protect it from any pranksters - so don't get any wise ideas out there! 

This is ahead of the annual crosstown showdown this weekend when USC faces off against UCLA at the Rose Bowl Stadium. 

The same is being done over at UCLA to protect the Bruin Bear. SkyFOX over the area Wednesday morning showed the bear covered in a black box. 

Protecting UCLA's Bruin Bear

Meanwhile at UCLA, measures are also being taken to protect the Bruin Bear as they gear up for this weekend's crosstown showdown with USC.

Saturday will be the 94th all-time meeting, and the Trojans have historically dominated the series.

The teams have split the last 12, with the Bruins winning last year at the Coliseum.