USC vs. UCLA: 94th Crosstown Showdown at Rose Bowl Stadium this weekend
LOS ANGELES - Tommy Trojan is all wrapped up to protect it from any pranksters - so don't get any wise ideas out there!
This is ahead of the annual crosstown showdown this weekend when USC faces off against UCLA at the Rose Bowl Stadium.
The same is being done over at UCLA to protect the Bruin Bear. SkyFOX over the area Wednesday morning showed the bear covered in a black box.
Saturday will be the 94th all-time meeting, and the Trojans have historically dominated the series.
The teams have split the last 12, with the Bruins winning last year at the Coliseum.