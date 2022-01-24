USC's Galen Center given the all clear after investigating threat

article

USC's Galen Center is now given the all-clear signal after investigating a threat late Monday night.

SkyFOX was over the police presence at the school's indoor sports arena. The police presence comes shortly after USC's men's basketball team hosted Arizona State.

Shortly after the investigation, USC's campus police announced that the Los Angeles Police Department declared the threat of not being credible.

Officials did not say if a suspect has been identified in connection to the threat.

