USC punches ticket to Elite 8 after beating Oregon

Sixth-seed USC has punched a ticket to the Elite 8 after beating Oregon 82-68 Sunday night.

Isaiah White led the Trojans in scoring with 22 points in USC's commanding victory. His partner in the backcourt Tahj Eaddy finished the game with 20 points.

USC will face No. 1 Gonzaga in the next round.

