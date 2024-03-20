These states spend the most on the lottery

Feeling lucky?

The Mega Millions jackpot has reached an estimated $977 million after there was no winner in Tuesday night’s drawing . Meanwhile, Wednesday night's Powerball drawing has also grown to a whopping $687 million.

A new study by Vegas Gems reveals the states where Americans are spending the most money on the lottery - and if you live in Massachusetts, you're apparently shelling out the most!

The study analyzed the latest data on lottery income from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Annual Survey of State Government Finances. It then measured this against population data to see which states had the highest lottery spending per person.

In Massachusetts, 2021's lottery income totaled $6,777,892, which averages to around $963.30 in lottery spending based on a population of 7,029,917.

Georgia took second place, with the state's total income from the lottery totaling $5,291,479 - about $493.98 per person on average - based on its population of 10,711,908.

Michigan rounded out the top three, with the Great Lakes state seeing a total of $4,571,473 - $453.64 per person on average - based on a population of 10,077,331.

Here are the top 10 states that spend the most on the lottery:

Massachusetts ($963.30 per person) Georgia ($493.98 per person) Michigan ($453.64 per person) South Carolina ($438.76 per person) Rhode Island ($428.99 per person) Florida ($398.05 per person) Connecticut ($393.04 per person) Maryland ($391.55 per person) New York ($380.74 per person) Pennsylvania ($375.08 per person)

Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, and Utah were excluded from the study since they do not offer a lottery.