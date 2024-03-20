Mega Millions ticket worth $1.7 million sold in California

As the nation awaits the winner of the $977 million Mega Millions jackpot, someone in California may be $1.7 million richer.

According to California Lottery's website, a ticket worth just over $1,740,000 was sold at the Lichine's Liquor and Deli on South Land Park Drive in Sacramento during the Mar. 19 drawing.

Elsewhere across the state, four tickets worth $20,000 were also sold in California.

The news comes as the following were the jackpot-winning numbers for Tuesday's drawing – which apparently no one got:

24, 46, 49, 62, 66. MB: 7

Megaplier 2x

The drawing for the $977 million jackpot will be held Friday, March 22 at 8 p.m. PT.

HOW MUCH DO YOU WIN AFTER TAXES?

There are 977 million reasons to dream, especially what you would do with the jackpot money. However, one thing all lottery winners have to take into account is the fact that their prizes will be taxed.

So how much do you really get after taxes?

It depends on a couple of factors: do you have to pay state taxes where you live? Will you take the lump sum payment or the annuity payout?

According to Mega Millions' website, those electing to take the annuity option get one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments, a process that is identical to Powerball with their payouts.