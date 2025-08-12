Longtime US resident with no criminal record fears detention after receiving letter from ICE

A letter from the Department of Homeland Security ordering a woman to appear in person next Tuesday has left her in tears, and fearful of what her future may hold.

What they're saying:

"I was in shock. I was in shock because I did not expect to receive a direct letter from ICE. Not knowing, I think that’s what it is, the uncertainty of what they want and why they want to see me," Maria, who asked us to protect her identity, told FOX 11.

Maria is a longtime US resident from El Salvador and has held Temporary Protected Status since the 1980's. Her case, like thousands of others, has remained dormant for decades.

"I don’t have a criminal record, I don’t even have traffic violations. I have never had any conflicts with police or any agency."

A background check confirms what Maria told us…. she has no criminal record. She’s a graduate of UC Riverside and is scheduled to begin her master’s program next month. Her employer, friends, and colleagues have all provided letters vouching for her good character… but she’s worried none of that will matter.

"I have done everything right. I have always conducted myself in a very exemplary way. After I reviewed the letter with my attorney, she confirmed that there is a high possibility that I will be detained the day of my appointment," Maria added.

"People are being called to report to ICE even though they don’t have any criminal history, they have records of paying taxes, US citizen family members, children, and only for the purpose of detention and deportation," said immigration attorney Juan Osorio.

He said some of his clients with dormant cases going back decades, received similar Homeland Security letters and ended up detained.

"They’re going after low hanging fruit, people who have been paying their taxes… who have no criminal history, all in the name of reaching their daily quota and following their policy of detain, deport and distract from everything else going on in our country right now," he added.

Part of the reason why Maria thinks she will be detained is because the letter states that she needs to bring her passport and her medications. Her appointment is set for August 19.