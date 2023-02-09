US Navy chorus adds LA stop in 16-city tour

article

The United States Navy's band chorus is touring across the country and two SoCal cities were chosen among the group's 16 stops.

The Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus performs a wide range of genres, everything from traditional choral music to Broadway to contemporary music.

The Sea Chanters will perform at these two Southern California locations:

March 21 at 7 p.m., Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons, Santa Clarita , California.

March 22 at 7 p.m., Oxnard Performing Arts Center, 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard , California.

Tickets for both shows are free to attend. Those looking to visit the Santa Clarita show can click here for more information. Those looking to attend the show in Oxnard can click here for more information.