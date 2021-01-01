US Army Corps of Engineers working to upgrade oxygen delivery systems at SoCal hospitals

article

As Southern California hospitals work around the clock to treat a record-shattering number of COVID-19 patients, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is sending its experts to the region to upgrade the oxygen delivery systems at hospitals with outdated equipment.

Governor Gavin Newsom's office announced on Friday that the state is teaming up with the Army Corps to evaluate how and where these hospitals can get the necessary upgrade on their oxygen delivery systems.

CORONAVIRUS IN CALIFORNIA

Gov. Newsom's office explained in a press release that hospitals rely on their internal oxygen delivery systems to treat COVID-19 patients. For some of the older hospitals in the area, their outdated equipment is struggling to meet the demand of the oxygen required to treat the patients.

"The State of California is continuously working to support our hospitals and protect the lives of Californians impacted by COVID-19. By working to upgrade challenged oxygen delivery systems at these older hospitals we can improve the ability to deliver life-sustaining medical care to those who need it," said Mark Ghilarducci, Director of the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, in a press release.

Gov. Newsom's office says the following hospitals will be evaluated for upgrades:

Adventist Health White Memorial Hospital, Los Angeles, Ca

Beverly Community Hospital, Montebello, Ca

Emanate Health Queen of the Valley Hospital, West Covina, Ca

Lakewood Regional Medical Center, Lakewood, Ca

Mission Community Hospital, Panorama City, Ca.

PIH Health Hospital, Downey, Ca

Army Corps' crews will kick off initial assessments as soon as Sunday, January 2, according to Gov. Newsom's office.

As of New Year's Day, Los Angeles County reports about 790,000 COVID-19 cases to date and a death toll of more than 10,500. Friday's numbers from the county's health department revealed 20,414 new COVID-19 cases, 207 new deaths and 7,613 people currently hospitalized.

