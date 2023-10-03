Upper Deck Golf coming to Dodger Stadium

You'll soon be able to tee off at Dodger Stadium!

The Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday announced that Upper Deck Golf, a one-of-a-kind participatory golf event, will open at the stadium from Wednesday, Dec. 6 through Sunday, Dec. 10.

Those interested can sign up starting Nov. 7 for tee times to play a round of golf throughout the stadium, all while enjoying music, drinks, food, and golfing challenges at a clubhouse bar and festival area inside the stadium.

Tee times will run from as early as 7 a.m. to as late as 9 p.m. each day.

Standard clubs will be available for players to use at each tee box. While guests are welcome to bring their own clubs, no drivers or fairway metals will be allowed within the stadium for safety purposes.

SUGGESTED:

"Dodgers 365 is thrilled to work with Upper Deck Golf to give fans a memorable and unique experience at Dodger Stadium — the opportunity to play a round of golf at this iconic venue," said Chris Koenig, Executive Director, Dodgers 365. "As we continue to expand our non-gameday event programming, this first-time attraction illustrates how Dodger Stadium is a year-round event space."

Registration for tee times opens in early November, but you can register now for Early Access to tee times prior to the general public.

For more information and to join the early access list, visit www.dodgers.com/upperdeckgolf.