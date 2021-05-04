Upland Fire: Massive apartment blaze impacts more than 40 units, firefighter hurt

A massive fire at an apartment building left more than 40 units impacted in Upland Tuesday afternoon.

San Bernardino County Fire responded to a call of a fire in the 900 block of West 7th Street a little before 4 p.m.

The American Red Cross is helping families impacted by the fire. The blaze left a firefighter hurt, San Bernardino County FD said.