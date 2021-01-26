Upcoming documentary to showcase Kobe Bryant tribute murals across LA

An upcoming documentary looks to feature Kobe Bryant tribute murals across Los Angeles.

The documentary, Sincerely Los Angeles, looks to tell the story of the Kobe murals through the eyes of filmmaker Patrick Green.

"Part of this story is about how tragedy can lead to triumph," Green said.

Green says he was inspired after seeing the murals popping up across Los Angeles and how moved fans were by them.

MAP: Kobe and Gigi Bryant murals popping up across LA, around the world.

"It's amazing," said Lakers fan Mario Mendoza, who came with his dad, Mario Sr., to pay their respects to Bryant. "To see people have done a really good job respecting it... it's a great memory.

The father-son duo spent the day doing a mural tour along with their 2-year-old Yorkie "Kobe Bean."

Mendoza says he got to meet Bryant twice and credits the NBA icon and the Lakers for keeping him off the streets.

"Having a man like that as an example, it keeps you away from the streets... impact was just going to school, coming back and watching Kobe."

We followed Mendoza in his bright yellow Chevrolet Camaro decked out in Lakers gear to another mural a mile away on La Brea.

"We just started adding a couple of details. Lakers stickers here," he explained.

FOX 11 also spoke with a mom and her two kids visiting from Seattle. She got emotional talking about Kobe and his daughter Gianna.

"As a mother's point of view, it's hard to imagine losing a child. It's very hard because I've never lost a child so I don't know how that feels and not only that, she lost her husband," Audrey Lopez said.

No matter where the murals are placed, the stories are the same. Fans of all walks of life bound together by a man whose life continues to inspire greatness with the "Mamba Mentality."

"Kobe just had that spirit and as you can see, it lives on with all these murals," Green said.

You can click here for more information on Sincerely Los Angeles.

