Unlawful assembly declared as large crowd gathers at Staples Center

Multiple people have been detained and an unlawful assembly has been declared as a large crowd of people gathered outside of Staples Center.

Police have established a skirmish line 1111 S. Figueroa St.

There is a large police presence and people are urged to avoid the area. The protest began as a defeat Jackie Lacey effort.

Some protesters have left the Staples Center and are now walking through the downtown LA area.

This is a developing story