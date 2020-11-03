Unlawful assembly declared as large crowd gathers at Staples Center
LOS ANGELES - Multiple people have been detained and an unlawful assembly has been declared as a large crowd of people gathered outside of Staples Center.
Police have established a skirmish line 1111 S. Figueroa St.
There is a large police presence and people are urged to avoid the area. The protest began as a defeat Jackie Lacey effort.
Some protesters have left the Staples Center and are now walking through the downtown LA area.
This is a developing story